LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are treating a fire at the Cypress Grove apartment complex as arson after firefighters found furniture ablaze in the middle of a fourth-floor hallway.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze on the 4000 block of Northwest 19th Street Friday morning. At least five Lauderhill Fire Rescue trucks were deployed, with residents waiting outside of their homes as fire crews investigated.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the fire originated on the fourth floor and is suspected to have been sparked by furniture intentionally set ablaze.

Officials have summoned a fire marshal to investigate the possibility of arson. As they waited for the fire marshal, firefighters examined the Q building, where the blaze began.

Deputy Chief Jeff Levy of Lauderhill Fire Rescue said when firefighters arrived at the source of the fire, they noticed the blaze coming from furniture in the middle of the hallway.

“There were no fires in the apartment, which was good. People were able to stay in their apartments, but there was an excessive amount of furniture on fire in the hallway,” he said. “It looks like it was intentionally set. Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish it and keep it from spreading to apartments.”

A man who lives two doors down from where the fire ignited said he woke up to the smell of smoke around 3:30 a.m.

“I ran outside on the balcony real quick to find that the building — the door two doors down from me — had a lot of smoke coming out of their window,” he recalled.

Though no injuries were reported, the American Red Cross was at the scene around 7 a.m. where they aided the displaced fourth-floor residents. Everyone else who lives in the Q building was able to return to their apartments.

Tenants speculated that this incident was caused by a neighbor who went wild and lost their mind, but others believed this was to draw attention to the lack of safety measures in the building.

Though these are mere assumptions, fire officials are still investigating who started the fire and the motive behind the blaze.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.