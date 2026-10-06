PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle wreck involving a boat that came of its trailer along Interstate 95 in Pembroke Park caused traffic delays during the morning rush.

Crews responded to the southbound express lanes just north of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Tueasday morning.

According to officials, a pickup truck was towing a trailer with a 24-foot boat when the vessel failed to stop on time and caused a chain-reaction crash that involved four cars.

The southbound express lanes and left lane are closed for cleanup and recovery.

No injuries were reported.

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