PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A helicopter had a crash landing at North Perry Airport.

The crash happened just after 1:45 p.m. on the airport’s property northwest of the control tower, Wednesday.

According to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue, two people were on board the helicopter when it crashed.

One of the victims was transported with minor injuries.

There were no reported fires or any other hazards caused by the crash.

7Skyforce hovered over the downed helicopter, which had the website Boatpix.com on it’s tail.

Boatpix.com is a company that a person can hire to take aerial photographs of their boat.

Representatives from Boatpix.com said that both of their personnel are in good condition.

