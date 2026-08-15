PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A helicopter carrying an instructor and student crashed west of U.S. 27 and south of Pembroke Road leaving both with minor injuries, according to Miramar Police Department officials.

Officials also said that the helicopter took off from North Perry Airport and was flying close to the ground when it crashed and flipped onto its side on Saturday morning.

7News cameras captured people being airlifted by helicopter, as Broward Sheriff’s Office Air and Water Rescue responded to help the people involved.

First responders worked to gain access to the helicopter, and rescued the two occupants.

BSO also used its track unit due to terrain issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

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