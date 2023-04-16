FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Fort Lauderdale will be offering sandbags to residents at two locations ahead of expected rainfall in the area, as the region continues to feel the ripple effects of historic flooding.

City officials on Saturday confirmed the sandbag distributions at the following two locations beginning Sunday morning on a first-come, first-served basis:

Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW 9th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Shirley Small Park, 1230 SW 34th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

The announcement comes days after inclement weather caused widespread flooding in Broward County.

Mills Pond Park is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Officials said there will be a person on staff distributing sandbags. There will be a limit of seven bags per vehicle, and drivers should enter from Northwest 19th Street, near Fort Lauderdale Fire Station 46.

Fort Lauderdale City Manager Greg Chavarria said there will be a six-bag limit at Shirley Small Park, which is also the site of a comfort center, including water distribution and a charging station. Officials said the comfort center will open at 7 a.m., but it’s unclear when the sandbag distribution is scheduled to begin there.

The city of Lauderhill held a sandbag distribution on Saturday in the parking lot of Lauderhill Performing Arts Center Parking Lot that began at 5 p.m. Officials confirmed they had run out of sandbags by 6:30 p.m.

