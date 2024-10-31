FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler involved in a fatal incident early Sunday involving a pedestrian.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, a man, identified as 73-year-old Esperant Lahens, was found unresponsive at around 6:25 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Northwest 1st Street. A passerby discovered Lahens and called 911, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities released surveillance video which, they said, shows Lahens had been lying in front of the Jeep around 2:06 a.m. when the vehicle’s occupants returned.

As the driver pulled forward, the Jeep drove over Lahens, who was positioned near the curb. It is unclear if the driver knew Lahens was there.

The driver is not currently accused of any crime, but police are seeking to identify the individual to assist in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Russell Brown at 954-828-5754 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

