Fort Lauderdale firefighters help local business amid outbreak

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale first responders are lending a helping hand to small businesses that are struggling amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It has been a major adjustment for restaurants all across South Florida.

Gary Boyvier, owner of Wilton Wings said, “We’re complying with all the rules and regulations that are in place right now.”

Many restaurants have been forced to limit in-house seating.

Boyvier said, “Basically, we do curbside, we do tons of takeout.”

It’s all in an effort to help contain the spread of the virus.

Boyvier added, “The local restaurants, the bartenders that are out of work for the 30 days, these establishments need to be taken care of.”

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue showed up to Wilton Wings to help boost the local economy.

Stephen Gollan, the Battalion Chief of FLFR said, “Our firefighters came up with the idea that, the amount of money that we spend daily in grocers at the firehouses, that in turn let’s give that money back to the local restaurants.”

Firefighters could be seen leaving with boxes and boxes of food.

Boyvier said, “We take care of our people. In turn, they put their lives on the line, they take care of us.”

Gollan added, “In times like this, many restaurants are offering us food for free. However, we want to make sure those restaurants are there for us later on when all this is well and gone.”

The fire chief said the firefighters are using their own money to help the restaurant and will do so as long as it is helpful.

