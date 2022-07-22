FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Florida Highway Patrol captain appeared before a judge.

On Friday, prosecutors and defense attorneys argued whether or not 45-year-old Christopher Chappell was a flight risk.

Chappell’s mother was also with him during his court appearance.

He was arrested by Federal agents on Wednesday and was charged with child pornography, access with intent.

By Thursday, FHP had already fired Chappell.

Prosecutors in court argued that the former captain, who was originally from Bradenton, Florida, is a flight risk because his boyfriend or partner is a man of means and has homes all over the country.

They also argued that his training as a law enforcement officer gives him insight on how to flee.

Chappell also owns a boat.

His defense attorney claimed they’ve turned over his passport, and in court, prosecutors claimed the trooper used an app to communicate with minors.

The app was Telegram.

Chappell cannot have any contact with any minors nor have a cellphone or computer that has internet access.

He was granted a $300,00 bond.

Chappell will remain at the Broward County jail until he is able to pay that bond and is released from jail.

He has placed a not-guilty plea.

