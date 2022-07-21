(WSVN) - A former South Florida has been arrested following accusations related to child pornography.

U.S. Marshals arrested 45-year-old Christopher Chappell — a former captain with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Chappell faces charges of access with intent to view child pornography.

He is scheduled to have his first appearance in federal court on Friday.

He is being held at the Broward County Jail.

