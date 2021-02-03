FBI remembers 2 special agents slain while serving warrant in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Brothers and sisters of the badge are remembering two FBI special agents for their heroic work in fighting crimes against children.

A caravan of FBI SUVs went to the home of Special Agent Daniel Alfin in Weston on Wednesday to deliver the news no family of those in law enforcement never want to hear.

Inside one of the SUVs was FBI Director Christopher Wray, who flew in from Washington, D.C. after two of his agents were killed in Sunrise on Tuesday morning.

“Dan was 36 years old. He has been assigned to FBI Miami since 2017 and had worked Crimes Against Children Violations for over six years,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro.

Those who knew Alfin reacted to the news of his death.

“The loss of any law enforcement officer, whether on a federal, state or local level, is just immeasurable,” said former FBI Agent Stuart Kaplan.

Laura Schwartzenberger also lost her life. She’s described as a stellar agent, a victims’ advocate, one who also mentored South Florida students for years.

“Laura was 43 years old. She was assigned to FBI Miami in 2010 and has worked crimes against children cases for over seven years,” Piro said.

The agent’s body left the medical examiner’s office and arrived at a funeral home in Northeast Broward, where she was saluted by her friends and family, who were close by.

Alfin and Schwartzenberger, along with other FBI agents and local police, went to the Water Terrace Apartment homes early Tuesday around 6 a.m.

They were serving 55-year-old David Lee Huber a search warrant. He was the subject of a child porn investigation.

Sources said Huber watched the agents approach the door from his first-floor apartment, then opened fire with an assault-style rifle, hitting and killing Alfin and Schwartzenberger.

Huber married his wife in 2000. They had two children but divorced in 2016.

He knew computers, he was a systems engineer who worked in IT. He also had a pilot’s license.

During the shooting, Huber also injured three other agents. One remains at Broward Health Medical Center where FBI Agents could be seen leaving Wednesday.

FBI Director Wray also visited the scene of the deadly shooting where an FBI command post has been established, as investigators continue to gather evidence and get a better understanding as to who Huber was and why would he so violently take the innocent lives of two agents just doing their jobs.

“They were valuable members of the FBI and will forever be heroes. We will always honor their ultimate sacrifice,” Piro said.

Alfin is survived by his wife and child.

Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two children.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.