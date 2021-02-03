FBI identifies suspect in shooting that killed two agents as David Lee Huber

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have been released in a Sunrise shooting that left two FBI agents dead.

The FBI has identified the suspect involved as 55-year-old David Lee Huber.

Investigators said Huber killed Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, and injured three other agents when they tried to issue a search warrant in a child pornography investigation, early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the suspect then barricaded himself before killing himself.

According to public records, Huber had a computer consulting business and had a pilot’s license that was issued in 1994. He had gotten married in 2000, separated from his wife in 2009 before divorcing in 2016.

He and his ex-wife also had two minor children at the time of their divorce.

He also had several traffic citations in the Broward County system.

The FBI’s Inspection Division is now investigating the shooting.

