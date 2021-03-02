FBI arrests convicted felon during raid in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI made an alarming arrest during a raid in Fort Lauderdale.

The arrest happened Tuesday morning near Southwest 14th Avenue and Sixth Street.

Paul N. Miller, 32, a convicted felon, was taken into custody for allegedly carrying a firearm.

“We got woken up at about 6 a.m. with loud banging. It sounded like flashbangs. We saw the flashes going out, smoke,” said Chase Robinson.

Miller’s first appearance is expected to be in Fort Lauderdale federal court.

The investigation is ongoing.

