HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A now former teacher at a high school in Hollywood headed to jail after federal authorities arrested him in connection with what they described as a sexual affair with a 15-year-old girl who was his student.

7News cameras captured Boris Fernando Bastidas as he walked into Broward County Jail in handcuffs, Thursday afternoon.

The FBI took the 35-year-old suspect into custody at his Coral Springs home earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, the 35-year-old appeared in federal court. He was ordered to be remain in custody until next week.

Bastidas was a teacher at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory, located at 500 E. Chaminade Drive, where he was named Educator of the Year in 2023, when the alleged affair took place.

The suspect’s neighbors were shocked to learn of his arrest.

“It’s appalling, and it’s sad,” said a neighbor.

Bastidas was head of the school’s social studies department. He was also in charge of the Model U.N. club, of which the teenage girl was a member.

Investigators added that the suspect was also the teen’s teacher during her freshman year.

Students at Chaminade-Madonna were also surprised.

“It’s very wrong, and I feel like he should have known it was wrong,” said a girl.

“I’m really uncomfortable, because I definitely, like, it makes me feel like there’s someone else,” said a boy.

In a 15-page report by the FBI, it detailed the affair that Bastidas allegedly had with the student.

Investigators said it began in July of 2023, after the student asked for help on a project. At first they messaged each other on the school’s email account, but they later exchanged emails on their private accounts.

Then they started texting each other, authorities said. The FBI report has records of the text messages and emails between Bastidas and the student.

On one of the exchanges, the report states, Bastidas wrote, “You’re one of the best students I’ve ever had … but you’re not just a student at this point.”

He also wrote, “You’re so naive it’s adorable.”

In one of the exchanges, he wrote, “I’ll always love you. I need you. “I wanna love you.”

As time went on, investigators said, the teacher and the 15-year-old would get together in public places. He met her at her job last August, the report states, and had oral sex in parking lots in Hollywood and Miramar.

In other exchanges, authorities said, Bastidas wrote the teen, “Kissing you is like a dream. We should kiss all the time.” He went on to say, “I want to touch your body. I want my body to touch on yours. I wanna [expletive],” and at one point he wrote,” I want to have sex with you.”

According to the FBI, Bastidas and the student had sex while they were in New York for a Model U.N. event in January.

Investigators said the affair ended on Feb. 5. Sometime that month, the teen’s mother called the FBI to report the alleged relationship.

The head of the school, Dr. Judith Mucheck, released the following statement.

“When we became aware of the allegations, we conducted an investigation and he was terminated immediately.” Dr. Judith Mucheck

Bastidas is facing two federal charges. A pre-detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m., where a magistrate judge will determine whether or not he should be released on bond ahead of his trial.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.