HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood middle school teacher was arrested on Wednesday, accused of inappropriate behavior with a student.

Felicia Sharonda Smith, 39, was charged with molestation of a child between the ages of 12 and 16 and lewd and lascivious conduct.

She is being held in custody and is expected to appear before a judge, Thursday afternoon.

According to Hollywood Police, officers were made aware of inappropriate contact between a teacher and a student at Driftwood Middle School, located at 2751 N. 70th Terrace.

During their investigation, detectives questioned Smith and she was arrested. She admitted to police that at the beginning of the year, she and a student developed a maternal relationship. Smith also admitted that she kissed the student on school grounds.

The victim, police said, told officers that she was forced to inappropriately touch Smith.

Smith was a Language Arts teacher at the school.

On her Facebook page, she posted pictures that were taken inside the school and wrote that some of the pictures were taken by her students.

The Broward County Schools Board released the following statement:

The safety of our students is always our top priority. Broward County Public Schools is fully cooperating with the Hollywood Police Department in its investigation. The teacher has been reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the case. BCPS

Hollywood Police are working closely with BCPS as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.