PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A family member at a Pembroke Pines home accidentally discharged a gun, fatally striking a minor, police said.

7News cameras captured multiple Pembroke Pines Police vehicles and crime scene tape outside of the home along Southwest 180th Avenue, Sunday night.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified said both the family member who was handling the firearm and the victim were in their teens.

“I heard that the one who accidentally shot the other one was 18, and the one who was struck was 15,” she said.

Police said a woman inside the residence was handling the gun when it discharged, hitting the juvenile.

The teen was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital but died from the bullet wound.

Moments after the gun went off, a neighbor said she heard screams coming from the house. Some time later, she saw the victim’s father come outside.

“The guy was so eerily calm. I just felt like he wasn’t grasping what was happening, like maybe he was still in [shock], and people process these things differently,” she said.

Police said the shooting was unintentional but negligent.

Neighbors in this tight-knit community are sending condolences to the victim’s loved ones, who are now dealing with a sudden tragedy.

“I can’t even imagine. I could barely sleep last night. It was just horrible,” said the neighbor who spoke with 7News. “Everybody was out of their house just looking. It was just so sad.”

Pembroke Pines Police will defer to the State Attorney’s Office, and they will decide whether or not criminal charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.