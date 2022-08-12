(WSVN) - While Miami-Dade early voting began this week, Broward County will get the chance to voice their choice soon.

Early voting in Broward County starts on August 13.

There are several key races, including that of congressional district 20.

A rematch between incumbent U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness.

Mccormick won by just a handful of votes two years ago.

For all the information you need to prepare for early voting, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.