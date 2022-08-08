DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It is officially election season in South Florida.

More than 20 polling locations opened Monday morning so people living in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties can voice their choice in Florida’s primary election.

It was a slow start as the polls opened in Doral at 7 a.m., but key races have been heating up throughout South Florida.

The Miami-Dade Elections Department tested its voting equipment last week as part of their preparation for the voting season.

They opened machines, transmitted results and inputted mail-in or absentee votes.

Campaigns have also been in effect for months now as candidates running in the upcoming election encourage voters.

Among the highly anticipated races on the ballot is the Democratic primary for governor. U.S. Rep. and former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist and current Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried are the two Democratic frontrunners on the ballots.

Whoever wins that race would take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November’s midterm elections.

Four Democrats are also facing off in the primaries to try to unseat Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, Rep. Carlos Giménez and Dem. Frederica Wilson are hoping to hold onto their seats in office in Miami-Dade.

Early voting in Broward County starts next week, but a congressional seat rematch in District 20 between the incumbent congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and former Broward County commissioner Dale Holness.

In the last election, the congresswoman beat Holness by 5 votes.

Miami-Dade Deputy Supervisor of Elections Suzy Trutie shared new information on voting this election season.

“Now, when you are requesting a vote-by-mail ballot, you must give additional personal information. For example, you must give the last four digits of your Social Security, or you must give your driver’s license number,” said Trutie.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.