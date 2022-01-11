MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are investigating after a driver slammed into a house in Miramar, forcing out the family who lives there.

The crash happened near the 6600 block of Southwest 21st Street, just before noon, Monday.

Investigators said the driver of a Toyota sedan lost control and crashed into the home.

Luckily, no one was inside the house or the vehicle were injured.

City of Miramar building inspectors have deemed the home uninhabitable because of a support beam that was damaged from the crash.

The significant structural damage means resident Shantaria Miller and the rest of her family will have to rest their heads elsewhere for the time being.

“I don’t even know what to do right now, like, I’m really speechless,” said Miller.

Surveillance video shows the moment the speeding car slammed into the home.

“I just heard a loud ‘boom!’ And then I saw smoke. I got up immediately, yelled, called my daughter, ‘Come, let’s go. We have to get out.’ I don’t know what happened, and I go outside, and I started yelling,” said Miller.

There could be another vantage point that captured more.

“Based off of our neighbor’s camera, it looked like they were chasing him, and it looks like he lost control and hit her house,” said neighbor Samantha Arroyo.

The driver of the Toyota told Miller he was driving west on Southwest 20th Court when someone stepped out of a home with a gun, signaling him to stop, but he floored the gas instead, drove around a garbage truck, lost control and slammed in the home on the next block.

A garbage truck is visible in the video, but it’s coming from in front of the car and not behind.

Miller said she’s so grateful no one was hurt, and her neighbors have been such a help.

“Amazing, everybody reached out, told me if I needed anything, if I need to come into the house to use the restroom or take a shower, rest until I figure things out. I really appreciate my neighbors,” said Miller.

First COVID-19 had hit the family, and now they’re dealing with an actual hit to their home. To add another challenge, her 14-year-old son is disabled.

Miller said her priority is keeping him and her daughter safe.

“I’m really speechless, if anyone can tell me what to do, I’m at a loss for words right now,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.