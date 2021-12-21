HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who, police said, struck several people outside a cafe in downtown Hollywood before she fled the scene has surrendered to authorities.

Forty-five-year-old Shana Soto faces over a dozen charges in connection to the Nov. 2 in the outdoor dining area of the Chi-ca Cuba Cafe along 20th Avenue, just south of Hollywood Boulevard.

Four people were taken to the hospital, including a woman who suffered severe injuries to her legs.

Rosemary Villaran, a friend of the victim, said her friend had been at a table in front of the cafe when an out-of-control SUV jumped the sidewalk.

“The car don’t stop, my friend was sitting in front of me, so the table went down, she went down with the chair, and the car crashed her, and she was under the car,” said Villaran.

The owner of the Bang Shack, located next to Chi-ca, said he had just walked away from the table that was hit.

“I was just talking with those patrons. I was just talking with them, with my neighbors,” he said. “I had my back turned to that direction. I thought someone had kicked my sign or something, so I came out to see what happened, and that’s when I saw.”

Villaran said the victim had just came back from a trip from Peru, and the injuries she suffered led her to lose the lower part of her legs.

Tuesday afternoon, Soto turned herself in to Hollywood Police. She faces a long list of charges.

