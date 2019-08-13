Delta mechanic arrested for possession of loaded gun at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Delta mechanic has been arrested and accused of being in possession of a loaded handgun while working at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Frank Wilson, of Louisiana, was arrested at the airport after a Delta security agent located a loaded .45 caliber Glock handgun in his backpack, Sunday.

During questioning, Wilson told police he forgot he put the gun in his backpack to keep it hidden from his nephew.

Since he didn’t have a concealed weapons permit, Wilson was charged with one count of carrying a concealed firearm and his gun was confiscated.

Wilson was released from jail on a $500 bond, Monday.

