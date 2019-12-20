Crews work to repair 2nd sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Fort Lauderdale are dealing with a new sewer main break, more than a week after the first pipe ruptured and sent raw sewage into the streets.

7News cameras captured several emergency vehicles at the scene along 1000 SE 9th Ave., Friday morning.

The location of the main break is not too far from the pipe that ruptured last week.

Residents in the area are being urged to avoid any standing water they may come across.

Several roads in the area are blocked by floods and construction vehicles.

It’s unclear if the pipe burst from last week is connected to this morning’s incident.

If it is, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to the city’s mayor.

Mayor Dean Trantalis warned that it would be a complicated job repairing the pipes because the systems are aging.

