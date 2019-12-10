Raw sewage spills into Fort Lauderdale neighborhood after pipe rupture

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a sewage pipe broke in Fort Lauderdale, some residents have been left with the raw effluent spilling into the streets surrounding their homes.

City officials said a 54-inch sewer pipe burst in the area of Southeast 11th Street and Ponce de Leon at around 11 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the spillage could be seen filling the streets and driveways in the area.

Puddles of the raw effluent could be seen in Hector Park.

The spill is believed to have leaked into the intercoastal waterway.

Officials said water in the area remains safe to use.

It is unclear how long crews will take to repair the leak and clear the area.

