COVID-19 test site at CB Smith Park to expand access to all ages June 9

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The COVID-19 testing site at CB Smith Park will be expanding its access to children starting next month.

Beginning June 9, there will be no age limit at the Pembroke Pines location, but the child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. They also don’t need to be showing any symptoms to receive a test.

Appointments will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To make an appointment, call 954-276-4680, seven days a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

