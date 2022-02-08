CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school teacher has found herself in hot water, as well as the subject of an investigation, after audio recordings of her expletive-laden comments drew outrage from parents.

The recordings capture Kelly Oddone, a teacher at Coral Glades High School in Coral Springs, using profanity multiple times.

A mother of a Coral Glades student who asked not to be identified did not mince words.

“That’s not OK,” she said.

The mother, who said Oddone has been teaching a physical education class, said her child complained to her last week, so she immediately called the school.

After her complaint, the mother was told the school would conduct an investigation.

However, an audio recording from Monday showed Oddone was still using profanity when talking to students about the complaint.

“You can try anything you want … Just because I say the ‘f’ word, I’m gonna get in trouble? It didn’t happen,” she said. “You know why I’m upset? Because I thought that I was talking to almost adults and not children from the elementary school.”

“She was there today and doing the same thing all over again,” said the mother.

Monday’s recording also captured the following remarks from Oddone: “I do not [expletive] care. I have never insulted neither of you. Not a single time have I insulted you, not once in that conversation. What I was trying to make you see is that you have to [expletive] grow up.”

Oddone then zeroes in on an email sent by a concerned parent.

“‘Oh, my daughter has two games, she should not participate. Have a good day.’ That is my call, not your parents’ call,” she said, “so if you play for a team that does not belong to Glades, I don’t give a [expletive]. You’re still going to play. It is my call, not your parents’ call. If you don’t like it, get the [expletive] out of my class, simple as that.”

Oddone, whose resume says she is also a science teacher, is later captured saying, “If we go outside, there’s a water fountain. If you don’t have a bottle of water, it’s not my [expletive] problem. If you need to go to the bathroom after we went outside, not my [expletive] problem. I don’t care. If you have your period, and you think you missed it, your blood is coming out, I don’t [expletive] care.”

“Telling the kids that it doesn’t matter if they have their water or not, she doesn’t give an ‘f.’ If they have their period, and they’re bleeding all over themselves, she doesn’t give an ‘f,'” said the mother. “It’s horrible. I would never do this to any type of child, being a baby or being a teenager. That’s not acceptable; you don’t do that.”

Officials with the Broward County School Board said they are aware of this case, and they are investigating and taking statements from other students. They said Oddone is currently “on notice.”

A 7News reporter called Oddone on Monday. When the reporter identified themselves, she hung up.

