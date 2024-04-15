MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors dropped domestic battery charges against a 24-year-old Miramar Police Officer.

In December of 2023, Orlando Marrero was arrested and charged with domestic battery following an alleged altercation with his girlfriend.

According to authorities, the incident took place at the couple’s Hialeah home, where Marrero was accused of putting his hands around his girlfriend’s neck.

Marrero has been serving as an officer with the Miramar Police since August 2022. He denied any wrongdoing.

His attorney, Stephan Lopez, on Monday said prosecutors dismissed the case because of challenges they faced with the alleged victim and witness availability.

Marrero’s lawyer spoke exclusively to 7News after the decision.

“He’s a police officer, he passed all the background checks, did all the right things, and he found himself in this situation. A nightmare for him, it was a short-lived nightmare, but nightmare nonetheless, and it has come to an end,” said Lopez.

Marrero was suspended from duty, but his attorney said he is hoping to go back to work.

