HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar police officer, 24-year-old Orlando Marrero, has been arrested and charged with domestic battery following an alleged altercation with his girlfriend.

Authorities report that the incident took place at their Hialeah home on Sunday, where Marrero is accused of putting his hands around his girlfriend’s neck.

Marrero, who has been serving as an officer with the Miramar Police since August 2022, now faces charges related to domestic battery.

