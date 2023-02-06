(WSVN) - A cat in Florida made headlines after he was sent to an animal shelter for being too affectionate.

Jerry, the 7-year-old cat, was sent to the Broward County Humane Society after his owner said he would wait up for her and make too much noise.

The shelter posted on Facebook and a rush of interested adopters took action.

Jerry was adopted and can be as affectionate as he wants with his new loving family.

