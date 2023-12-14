FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Florida) held a press conference on Thursday to demand a U.S. Department of Education investigation into the dismissal of Dr. Maha Almasri, a tutor, and the expulsion of her 10th-grade son, Jad Abuhamda

Pine Crest School took these actions after critical social media posts by the tutor regarding Israel’s actions in Gaza that the school says were hateful and incited violence.

The school said Almasri, a Palestinian-American posted social media posts including a photo depicting a soldier pointing a machine gun at an infant in an incubator.

A statement from the school read in part: “Her posts made students reluctant to interact with her and exposed the campus to increased security concerns.”

CAIR-Florida is pushing for a thorough DOE investigation into what they consider unjust actions by Pine Crest School. According to CAIR-Florida attorney Omar Saleh, the issue transcends religion.

“This is not a Muslim issue, it is a constitutional issue when a school administration takes retaliatory measures against an innocent student because his mother made non-violent, non-disruptive comments on her social media platform that criticized atrocities against innocent civilians in Gaza. Pine Crest administration unfortunately can’t stand to hear it because it ‘makes others uncomfortable,'” he said in a press release.

The former tutor disagrees with the interpretation of her social media post by the school

“In no way have I ever incited violence, nor called for it. I do not condone any type of violence, not only against us as a family, but also against the school community,” said Almasri.

“Speaking up for human rights is not a threat,” said Saleh during a news conference.

“These actions are clearly saying that there are certain lives, certain perspectives that are more favorable in its eyes. It is not inclusive of everyone as it claims to be,” said Abdullah Jaber, executive director of CAIR-Florida.

Abuhamda said he finds his expulsion unfair.

“To have that taken away from me, for no reason at all, is heartbreaking. I’m disappointed and I’m sad,” he said. “Pine Crest School was my home.”

“We seriously question the reasons behind expelling her son, who did nothing, didn’t even utter a word,” said Saleh.

In a letter sent to parents, the school said they had to contact the FBI after someone “threatened violence” against the school. In a statement posted online, the school defended the action it took against the tutor and her son, pointing to their student handbook and enrollment agreement.

CAIR-Florida aims to protect civil rights, foster understanding and challenge perceived injustices. In an effort to reinstate Almasri’s son, a petition has been started “to encourage the Pine Crest administration to reverse its decision and immediately reinstate” the student.

Representatives for CAIR-Florida said they are speaking up on this issue to set a standard so this doesn’t happen again.

“We believe it’s an extra step of aggression. It went too far,” said Saleh.

