PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 45-year-old woman.

According to detectives, Allisha Logen was last seen in the area of 3990 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

Logen entered a Broward County Transit bus that traveled east from that location.

She was last seen wearing a pink tank top shirt, black sweatpants and silver sandals

Logen stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said Logen suffers from a traumatic brain injury and has a limited developmental capacity.

Anyone with information on Logen’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP(4357).

