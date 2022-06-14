FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office will host a job fair in hopes of filling out more communication operator positions.

The job fair will be held in Fort Lauderdale at 2601 W. Broward Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday.

To apply for the position, an applicant must be 18 years or older with a high school diploma or equivalent.

No experience is needed for the position.

An annual salary an applicant can expect to make as a communication operator is $56,851.

Recently, there has been a shortage of dispatchers in Broward County.

In May, Broward County leaders voted to appropriate $5 million that will be used to hire more dispatchers and will give raises to those already working.

