FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police dispatcher shortage is causing a crisis in Broward County.

On Tuesday, local leaders met to discuss solutions to tackle the shortage being felt in the county.

The short-term solution is going to be the approval of $5 million that will be used to hire new dispatchers and give raises to the ones that are already working.

Over the past few years, dispatchers start in Broward County, and they quickly realize they can make more money working in other county’s such as Palm Beach and Miami-Dade, which is what prompts them to leave.

The average time period for a person who is hired in Broward County as a dispatchers at a 911 call center is 200 days.

Local leaders are trying to fix the issue of dispatchers leaving to other locations.

The long-term solution that was discussed is to have a large study to figure out the best way to handle 911 communication centers in Broward County.

Immediately, leaders know that they have to hire more people because roughly 20% of the positions are currently not filled, which means the people that are active dispatchers are working long hours and extra days.

A vote to appropriate $5 million is set to occur Tuesday afternoon, which is expected to easily pass.

“I’m supportive of giving these funds on a temporary stopgap measure because we have to do something right now, and this money will give the sheriff the opportunity to prove that they can improve this,” said Commissioner Steve Geller. “We have not known until all of these news stories, nobody had told us that this was an issue.”

