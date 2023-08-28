DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office and fire rescue units gathered at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach showing their support as two of their own remain hospitalized.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support from our fellow fire rescue agencies, law enforcement brothers and sisters, in this time of tragedy,” said Broward Fire Rescue Chief Tim Keith.

A deadly BSFR helicopter crash in a Pompano Beach triplex building on Monday killed one of their own and left two others injured.

Several first responders were seen in uniform, going in and out of the hospital.

Daron Roche, 37, who was the pilot and 31-year-old Mike Chaguaceda, a paramedic, currently remain under care.

One woman was killed inside her apartment where the chopper crash-landed, two others were injured.

“My two brothers that were in the hospital, they were in unit four when the plane came down,” said Quiana Carter, sister of the two male victims.

She said that both Terran Vandiver and Lorenzo Snell were inside their apartment when they heard the crash landing.

“They were able to climb out of a window and make it to the garbage bin and when they got behind there, is when the plane exploded,” Carter said.

7News was given a close look at a helicopter just like the one that crashed.

It’s staffed by teams of three, two firefighter paramedics and one emergency medical technician— And it’s primarily used for patient transport to trauma centers.

The helicopter was headed to help a citizen in need when the flight took a tragic turn.

The two fire rescue crew members in the hospital are reportedly expected to make a full recovery.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.