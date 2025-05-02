(WSVN) - Ten suspected high-ranking members of a violent street gang are facing racketeering charges after a major crackdown led by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects, linked to the Sex, Money, Murder Blood gang, were arrested following a yearslong investigation into crimes that stretched across Florida.

Charges include conspiracy to commit murder, directing gang activity, money laundering, fraud and drug trafficking, according to BSO.

Those in custody have been identified as:

Damian Thompson, 31 (arrested in Broward County) Ridge Wietsma, 33 (arrested in Broward County) Quam’ani Floyd, 30 (arrested in Broward County) Hank Edwards, 30 (charged while in custody in Miami-Dade County) Gene Rowe Jr, 27 (arrested in Alachua County) Bruce Garniss, 21 (charged while in custody in Alachua County) Deaunte Boyd, 31 (charged while in custody in Polk County) Richard Rivera, 28 (arrested in Polk County) Darling Siplin III, 26 (charged while in custody in Seminole County) Andrew Mariano, 23 (arrested in St. Johns County)

Detectives said the investigation uncovered a kill list with names of intended targets. Authorities were able to warn the individuals before any violence happened.

BSO’s Gang Investigations Task Force, along with several local and state law enforcement partners, carried out a coordinated sweep in April. Arrests were made in multiple counties, and search warrants in Pembroke Pines, Lauderhill and Hastings turned up firearms, gang gear and large quantities of drugs, including cannabis, meth and fentanyl.

All 10 suspects were charged in Highlands County and are expected to be prosecuted there.

The investigation is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or visit browardcrimestoppers.org.

