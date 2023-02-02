POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating two separate shootings that took place on Interstate 95 that has led to road closures.

Around 3:15 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office Pompano Beach deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the southbound lanes of I-95 at Sample Road after dispatchers received a call about a shooting, Thursday.

A man was transported to Broward Health North Medical Center to be treated for an apparent injury; his condition is unknown.

“The male was driving with a female as a passenger,” said Miranda Grossman with the BSO. “They were getting onto I-95 southbound from Sample Road when they were shot in their car.”

Southbound traffic along the highway was shut down for hours, as investigators worked to piece together what exactly led to the shooting.

“Detectives are speaking to the victims, speaking to anyone who may have witnessed this,” said Grossman. “The female did not sustain any injuries, thankfully. Whether or not this was a road rage shooting, or not or what exactly lead up to it, is what detectives are trying to figure out right now.”

Meanwhile, about 30 miles south, Miami-Dade police also worked on a homicide case from yet another highway shooting from Tuesday night.

Two people were shot on the northbound exit ramp of I-95, at Northwest Sixth Avenue and 151st Street.

Investigators said four people were riding inside a white BMW, as shots rang out and struck the car multiple times. Several rounds pierced the driver’s side door.

“At some point in time a subject, or multiple subjects, opened fire into this vehicle, striking two individuals,” said an MDPD officer.

Hitting the driver and a passenger in the front seat, one of them police said was a minor. Both would die from their injuries at an area hospital.

The Miami-Dade Police Department searched for the shooter connected to killing two people.

Investigators said they could have a lead after a crash that happened as those shots rang out.

“An innocent bystander that was crashed into and they are actually a witness to the incident,” said an MDPD officer.

The two separate instances are not connected but the police are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.