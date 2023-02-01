NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, leaving a young man and a teenage boy dead, police said.

Miami-Dade Police officers were still gathered at the scene of the shooting near Northwest 151st Street and Sixth Avenue, at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, as they continued to investigate.

“It seems like whoever is shooting, they just shot and left,” said an area resident.

Investigators said the shooting happened just feet from Biscayne Gardens Elementary School, near the Interstate 95 off-ramp, at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to detectives, four people were inside a white BMW sedan when someone opened fire on them and struck the victims.

“At some point in time the subject, or multiple subjects, opened fire, striking two individuals,” said a police officer.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

They have been identified as 20-year-old Jevon Bernard and 16-year-old Luis Castro. Police said Bernard was the driver of the BMW, and Castro was the front seat passenger.

Officials said one of the passengers in the back seat was grazed by a bullet, while the other passenger walked away unharmed.

As investigators combed through the scene, they investigated a crash that could be linked to the shooting.

“There was a white sedan and a black SUV. Investigators are still trying to determine exactly how that happened or coincided with the shooting,” said a police officer.

Detectives believe the driver of the SUV could be a key piece to their investigation.

“An innocent bystander that was crashed into, they are OK, and they are actually a witness to the incident,” said the police officer.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police have not made any arrests.

As police continue to investigate, the area resident who spoke with 7News said they are fearful but hopeful that something changes.

“Biscayne Gardens is the best neighborhood, I can say, but as far as night, the shootings that have been going around, we’re scared sometimes,” she said.

If you have any information on this shooting, or the whereabouts of the person or people responsible, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

