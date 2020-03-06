Broward County steps up coronavirus prevention measures

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials held a meeting in Plantation, Friday, where they briefed the public on how they’re taking measures in preventing the spread of the coronavirus in public places.

There are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Broward County, but officials are being proactive in keeping the numbers where they are.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, employees are disinfecting everything in high-traffic areas, from tables to handrails to escalator rails, in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Currently, there are no cases of coronavirus in Broward County,” Mayor Dale Holness said. “There are no plans to close school or cancel public events.”

County officials said the risk of contracting the virus in Broward remains low, but they are aware that public concern remains high.

“We’re stepping up on cleaning public buildings, particularly in areas where the public does business with the county,” Holness said.

Port Everglades is on high alert, while Customs and Border Patrol agents are on the lookout for anyone appearing to show symptoms.

“At the port, cruise lines are requiring all passengers to complete a declaration form before being allowed to board,” Holness said.

Meanwhile, at Broward Health Medical Center, staff are trying to contain visitors and those who are entering, allowing people through separate entrances only.

“Common sense prevails, and just like the flu, if you’re young and healthy, this virus essentially transmits through contact with other people, so protect yourself, your family and try to avoid exposure to public places and hospitals,” director of Memorial Regional Hospital Steven Katz said.

The county’s Department of Health is monitoring individuals who either have symptoms or have self-quarantined. They’re also reminding the public that prevention is key.

“The Florida Department of Health in Broward County will work with your healthcare provider to get you tested,” Dr. Paula Thaqi said. “The Department of Health Bureau of Public Laboratories is currently performing testing using test kits from the CDC.”

If you have any symptoms or questions about the coronavirus, call the Broward Department of Health at 954-412-7300.

