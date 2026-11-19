FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools will remain closed on Friday, following days of severe weather in the area.

It is the third day of closures for the school district as they closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

The county has seen multiple inches of rain since Tuesday. School officials said they’ve identified multiple schools have water damage from the severe weather.

While Broward will stay closed, Miami-Dade County will open its doors on Friday for students and staff.

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