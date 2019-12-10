Attorneys of Parkland school shooter continue their request for more time to prepare for trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Attorneys representing confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz continue to ask the Broward County court for more time to prepare for his trial in January.

The Public Defender’s Office is asking for more time to effectively prepare and try Cruz’s case, and they have accused the judge of rushing it for personal and political reasons.

Cruz, whose trial is scheduled to be held at the end of January, appeared in court Tuesday, when the Public Defender’s Office claimed that the preparation time for the upcoming trial was significantly shorter than even the typical capital felony case.

They have cited more than four million pages of discovery because the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was investigated by multifarious agencies at local, state and federal levels.

They have also cited more than a thousand listed witnesses, thousands of photographs, hundreds of videos, phone and computer data among others.

The Public Defender’s Office said that each member of its staff would’ve had to start read 1,663 pages a day, seven days a week to get it done in the past year since the shooting occurred.

Defense attorney’s claimed that Judge Elizabeth Scherer is up for reelection and Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz is retiring in 2020, which is why there is such a rush to begin the trial. They went on to say that Cruz should be treated like any other defendant.

Cruz’s defense team said they want to get the trial preparations right without rushing or retrying the case due to the effect it’s had on Broward County.

They also stated Cruz hasn’t had mental health professionals examine him to determine his competency to stand in his own trial yet.

The trial was supposed to begin Jan. 27, but they’ve pushed the continuance motion back to Dec. 19 to discuss and determine a new date for the actual trial.

