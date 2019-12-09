Nikolas Cruz’s attorneys request delay for upcoming trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nikolas Cruz, the confessed Parkland shooter appeared before a judge on Monday.

Cruz briefly appeared for a scheduled hearing where his attorneys requested a delay in his upcoming January trial.

The defense said they need more time to prepare.

Why is the defense team representing confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz requesting that the trial, set for next month, be pushed back? A thread: — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) December 10, 2019

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of murder for the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school in February 2018.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.