Nikolas Cruz’s attorneys request delay for upcoming trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nikolas Cruz, the confessed Parkland shooter appeared before a judge on Monday.
Cruz briefly appeared for a scheduled hearing where his attorneys requested a delay in his upcoming January trial.
The defense said they need more time to prepare.
Cruz was charged with 17 counts of murder for the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school in February 2018.
