4 displaced after Fort Lauderdale house fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames tore through a house in Fort Lauderdale, leaving four people without a place to call home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze on Northwest 29th Avenue and 24th Street, just after 7:40 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the structure sustained damage.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is helping the four people impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

