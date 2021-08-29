WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people, including a teenager, were injured after bullets rang out in West Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the shooting along Southwest 56th Avenue and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, at around 1 a.m., Sunday.

They said the two men and the teenager sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.