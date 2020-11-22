3 families receive keys to new Habitat for Humanity homes in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Three families that have put in the sweat equity now have a place to call home sweet home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

It was a momentous Saturday for three families in Miramar, as Habitat for Humanity handed over the keys to their new homes.

“They’re here to today to receive these homes that they’ve worked hard — they’ve earned — to make generational changes for their family that will last for years to come,” said Kelly Kolb.

“I was like, ‘Yes! Thank you, Jesus!” said Sashana Sealy.

Sealy was ecstatic, to say the least, when she was selected for Habitat for Humanity.

“I had to prioritize my goal, make sure I’m not overspending, everything, all ducks in a row, because I can’t miss out on this,” she said. “I gotta accept it and this is my entrance.”

After a lot of hard work and dedication, including hundreds of hours of sweat equity, Sealy’s dream of owning a home is now a reality.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity, and through the Ansin Foundation helped Sealy’s dream come true.

“We’ve been involved for over 20 years, sponsored 21 homes, this being our 21st,” said Sunbeam/WSVN CEO Andy Ansin. “We’re very excited to see the family moving in here. We realize it’s very important for the family and also very important for the community of Miramar.”

The City of Miramar also lent a hand in providing the land to build these homes.

“We’re really happy this day has come, despite COVID, that they have new homes,” said Miramar Commissioner Alexandra Davis.

After months of living in a single room together, Sealy and her daughter finally have a home they can call their own, with a big future ahead of them.

“Just bonding and being able to have our own space at times knowing that this is ours, we’re not investing in someone else’s property but our property, and now I’m able to leave a legacy for my daughter,” Sealy said.

A mother and daughter are now left with more than just a roof over their head.

“I’m very grateful for this journey, it has really taught me a lot,” Sealy said. “WSVN, you are so amazing. I really appreciate you guys making this happen for us.”

