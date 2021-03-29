2nd delivery driver caught on surveillance tossing packages to Fort Lauderdale apartment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale homeowner said a delivery driver tossed packages from a stairwell to his second-floor apartment, and this is the second time in less than a month his packages were mishandled.

Surveillance video from a doorbell camera captured the driver hurling two packages up a flight of stairs, Monday.

The footage shows the driver as he stopped midway up the stairs and threw packages up to apartments on the second floor.

The resident, who identified himself as Rick, said he is frustrated and tired of what he describes as a case of delivery déjà vu.

“They got out of the truck, walked over to the stairs, actually took maybe one step onto the stairs, threw one package up, and I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Surveillance video showed an Amazon delivery driver tossing a package at the same home, earlier this month.

Rick said he’s had enough of these careless couriers.

“I’m not trying to be mean, but it seems kind of lazy that you can’t walk up two flights of stairs, unfortunately, and just to take someone’s property and toss it in the air just like that, like it was nothing,” he said.

Rick complained that supplements in his last package were damaged from the toss. Fortunately, he said, there was nothing fragile this time around.

As for the previous damaged delivery, Rick said he reached out to Amazon. They apologized and said they would take care of the damaged supplements.

