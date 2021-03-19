Video shows Amazon driver tossing man’s package outside Fort Lauderdale apartment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured an Amazon delivery driver tossing up a package to the second floor of an apartment building in Fort Lauderdale.

The man who ordered the package said he heard a loud thud outside his door, Thursday.

Not surprisingly, the angry customer said, the package was damaged, and this was not the first time an incident like this happened to him.

“He takes my package, and it looks like he shot it like a basketball,” said Rick.

Rick didn’t want to share his last name, but he did share his awful Amazon experience when the delivery driver made a free throw with his package.

“When I opened the package, I had several capsules that were damaged,” he said. “He had a perfect follow-through. The package was in great rotation, and it landed forcefully on the patio.”

The man was clearly caught on camera hurling the supplements up two flights of stairs. The force of the impact damaged many of the vitamins.

“Basically, the apple cider vinegar residue in the package, I could smell it. I could smell the vinegar. They’re capsules, and so it’s obvious that they ruptured,” Rick said. “I saw a couple of empty capsules, gelatin capsules that had broken apart.”

Rick said this is the second time he’s received a damaged delivery. He’s now wondering whether or not the same guy is to blame.

“I’m not trying to be mean, but it seemed kind of lazy that he can’t walk up two flights of stairs, unfortunately, and just to take someone’s property and toss it in the air just like that, like it was nothing,” he said.

Rick has reached out to Amazon. He said they apologized and are taking care of the incident.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.