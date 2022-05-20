FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men face multiple charges after, authorities said, they led deputies on a chase across Broward County in a car that was stolen in Orlando.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Hunt and Jwan Rivers tried to outrun a BSO chopper on Wednesday, starting in Central Broward.

Deputies in the chopper spotted the stolen black Dodge Charger as it zoomed through the Florida Turnpike.

At one point, the vehicle blew a tire, but the duo kept going.

The suspects eventually pulled over along U.S. 441, just north of Griffin Road, east of Cooper City.

Hunt and Rivers got out of the car and surrendered when Davie Police arrived.

