DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car stolen out of Orlando was stopped in Broward County after the driver tried to speed away from police and blew a tire.

A 2021 Black Dodge Charger took off from police Wednesday evening in Miami-Dade, fleeing on the Florida Turnpike at a high rate of speed.

The driver got off on a perimeter road and brought the vehicle to a stop.

The driver and a passenger stepped out of the vehicle in an area east of Cooper City, near State Road 7 and north of Griffin Road, after their tire became shredded.

The two stood there by the car and waited for police.

They calmly surrendered to responding officers from the Davie Police Department.

As far as 7News knows, no other cars were hit during the attempted getaway.

