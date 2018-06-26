Broward School Board votes not to renew contracts of MSD security guards

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward School Board has voted not to renew the contracts of two security monitors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The school board reached the vote Tuesday morning, effectively leaving former school monitors Andrew Medina and David Taylor without a job as of July 1.

Medina and Taylor, who served as unarmed security guards at the school, were told not to return to campus after the district discovered they failed to stop accused shooter Nikolas Cruz and did not lock down the school in time.

A total of 17 people were killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at the Parkland school.

