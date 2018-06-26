School board to begin hiring armed guards to protect Broward schools

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board will begin to hire armed guards to protect their schools.

School board members rescinded a vote from earlier in the year where the county voted to opt out of Florida’s guardian program, which allows non-teaching staff to carry guns on campuses.

Beginning Wednesday, the district will begin looking to fill 80 positions before the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

Minimal qualifications include two years of military or law enforcement experience within the past decade, and the ability to obtain a concealed weapons permit. Guards will earn between $37,500 and $46,500.

The addition of the armed guards comes months after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Seventeen students were gunned down in the Feb. 14 massacre.

