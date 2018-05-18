Broward father accused of violently shaking 3-month-old infant

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is accused of violently shaking his 3-month-old baby, who is hospitalized and not expected to survive.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Delvin Allen Nash was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated child abuse after he refused to get medical care for the infant.

According to the arrest report, Nash claimed he was feeding the baby around 9 p.m. on Sunday when the little boy started vomiting, became unresponsive and stopped breathing. Instead of calling 911, Nash called his wife at work, who told him to perform CPR and call fire rescue.

Nash said he performed CPR and the baby started crying and breathing normally as paramedics arrived. Fire rescue examined the child and said there was nothing abnormal about the baby’s vital signs, but requested that the infant be transported for further evaluation. However, Nash declined and signed a waiver.

The baby’s mother arrived to their Pompano Beach home around 10:30 p.m. and said the infant was having trouble breathing and was unresponsive. She rushed the baby to Broward Health North, where the child was immediately put on life support.

Doctors said CT images show the infant suffered traumatic injuries due to forceful shaking, including trauma to the brain, hemmorrhaging, and several broken ribs. Physicians say he will likely not survive, and estimate the fractures happened as long as three weeks prior to the baby’s hospitalization.

Nash was arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse and refusing to get medical care for a victim. He is being held on $250,100 bond.

If the baby does not survive, the State Attorney’s Office says this may become a murder investigation.

