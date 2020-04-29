Broward County reopens several public spaces with limited access

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The mayor of Broward County has issued an emergency order to allow the limited opening of public spaces.

The order was issued Tuesday night for the opening of certain parks, natural areas, boat ramps, marinas, golf courses, pools and other amenities on Wednesday morning.

The limited reopening comes with several restrictions and guidelines that must be followed.

Activities like walking, running and jogging will be allowed at open parks, while the use of park buildings, picnic tables, chairs, playgrounds, campgrounds, pools and outdoor exercise equipment will remain prohibited.

7News spoke to a Dania Beach resident who biked at Plantation Heritage Park in Hollywood shortly after its opening.

“When Anne Kolb park closed down I had to find some alternatives, and for a while you couldn’t drive to Hollywood beach, so I got a used bike to ride over there so I can walk over there because to me, it’s not only important to physically walk, but I think the emotional and the mental health peace of walking in nature is absolutely huge,” she said. “I am absolutely thrilled that Anne Kolb park will be opening up again.”

Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed into any of the parks.

Large gatherings at the park remain prohibited.

Social distancing must be practiced as those who visit public spaces are expected to stay six feet away from one another.

Officials said anyone within six feet from each other should be wearing a face mask.

“We also expect that folks still maintain what we have done to get us where we are today, and that is the social distancing, taking the path that the CDC has recommended that we do,” said Broward County Mayor Dale Holness. “Wash your hands frequently and sanitize your hands when you can’t wash them. That has helped. That has worked to the point where today, again, we can look to open many of these facilities.”

All public and private boating ramps, piers and marinas can reopen with limitations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., unless otherwise determined by an individual city.

Groups of more than 10 people will not be allowed “during boat launch, during on-water time and when removing the boat from the water.”

All beaches in the county will remain closed.

To read the complete Emergency Order, click here.

